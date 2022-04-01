 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000

Be ready to fall in love! This beautiful, well kept ranch home has a bonus loft area upstairs with a bedroom and bathroom. Offering a large open concept, the great room and stunning kitchen with its large island, gas range, SS appliances overlooks the family room with a gas fireplace. 10 ft ceilings, tray ceiling in primary bedroom, double crown molding, wainscoting in foyer and dining room and tankless water heater. Covered back porch is private, offers a luxury living package with built in gas grill and overlooks a maintenance free yard.

