This home is located in the highly desirable neighborhood Meadows at Coddle Creek. Located close to the neighborhood amenities and overlooks community nature area. The home is priced so you can add your personal touch to make it your own. The home has a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and a vast walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the great room and has a large eat in kitchen which overlooks the back yard. There is a large “drop zone” on the first floor to keep all backpacks, shoes and other items organized. First floor bedroom is great for guests or an additional office. Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 additional bedrooms including the primary which has an attached sitting room. Use this area for how you live be it a quiet retreat, office or workout space. Window in first floor bedroom is being replaced and are waiting for delivery to install. Home is not for rent.