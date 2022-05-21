4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000

Hi there! I am 180 Cherry Birch Street, a charming 4 bed, 3.5 bath home. I am within walking distance from an amazing planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman. Recreational activities include walking trails, playground, bocce ball court, clubhouse, and a pool! My inviting interior features details throughout with the primary bedroom downstairs, vaulted ceilings, walk- in closet, and a luxurious ensuite bath. This open concept floor plan satisfies the need for space and function, my kitchen offers granite countertops and a pantry that overlooks a large living room with tons of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The upstairs loft is a versatile space perfect for a play area, office space or an additional living room. Check out my pictures and make this home yours! INCOME Producing Property, LEASED until 3/31/2023. Why wait and pay next year’s mortgage rates when you can own the home today.