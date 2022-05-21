Hi there! I am 180 Cherry Birch Street, a charming 4 bed, 3.5 bath home. I am within walking distance from an amazing planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman. Recreational activities include walking trails, playground, bocce ball court, clubhouse, and a pool! My inviting interior features details throughout with the primary bedroom downstairs, vaulted ceilings, walk- in closet, and a luxurious ensuite bath. This open concept floor plan satisfies the need for space and function, my kitchen offers granite countertops and a pantry that overlooks a large living room with tons of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The upstairs loft is a versatile space perfect for a play area, office space or an additional living room. Check out my pictures and make this home yours! INCOME Producing Property, LEASED until 3/31/2023. Why wait and pay next year’s mortgage rates when you can own the home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Arkansas woman died Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer, driven by her boyfriend, ran over her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Distribution o…
A 40-year-old Statesville man was shot and killed and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
A 33-year-old Conover man died Wednesday in a collision between the moped he was operating and a vehicle on Rimrock Road, Harmony.
Five people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Troutman residence Tuesday and found crysta…
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the N.C. 37th Senate District seat with a series of questions about…
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
After an extensive national three-month search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the hiring committee assigned by the Downtown …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of l…
It will be down to two when it comes to the race to see who is the next mayor of Statesville, but residents will have to wait nearly two month…
Statesville Chief of Police David Addison and Mayor Costi Kutteh held a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of Marcus M…