4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $514,000

Move In Ready open concept ranch in the ever popular Lakewalk ranch Community. 10 ft. High ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, hardwood flooring throughout the first living level are just a few of the luxuries you'll find with this home. Sizable granite kitchen island, gas range & ever popular white cabinets. Large laundry/drop zone area. Enclosed sun porch with EzeBreeze floor to ceiling wall (screen and vinyl windows that open top or bottom) & ceiling fan to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails. Bonus second level features a loft, full bedroom room and full bathroom. Upgraded hardscape landscaping in the back yard makes you feel right at home. Outside you will enjoy a stacked stone sitting wall where you can open the electronic retractable awning. Enjoy this low maintenance home with lawn maintenance included in your monthly HOA dues. Just seconds away from the sports court, paddle launch and walking trails. Convenient to I77, shopping, restaurants & medical facilities.