 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,990

This gorgeous home is over 3,300 square feet and has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage and Large second floor loft. This home comes with no carpeting on the main level, updated craftsman style finishes and a gourmet style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Subway backsplash and large gourmet island. Enjoy the peace of backing up to a quiet wooded area from the comfort of your covered rear patio. Builder gives 12,000 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert