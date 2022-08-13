4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,990

This gorgeous home is over 3,300 square feet and has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage and Large second floor loft. This home comes with no carpeting on the main level, updated craftsman style finishes and a gourmet style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Subway backsplash and large gourmet island. Enjoy the peace of backing up to a quiet wooded area from the comfort of your covered rear patio. Builder gives 12,000 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.