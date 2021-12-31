4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $500,000

Gorgeously improved 1 year old new construction home in a Lake Norman Community conveniently located close to shopping, grocery and restaurants. This home features a 4 bed/3 bath plan situated on a corner lot. Inside you will be met with 2-story foyer and an open floorplan perfect for entertaining or simply a cozy night around the fireplace. The second level features 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths to include the primary suite. Beautiful lighting inside and out, the addition of new paint, wallpaper and perfectly complimenting accent walls and blinds throughout. The blue tooth, surround sound makes the bonus/game room even better! Outside you will find a full fenced yard, a 20x40 stamped concrete patio and a 14x14 beautifully hand crafted pergola. Bring your touches and make this lake community home your own! For a private showing call Naomi or Billy Race at 704-774-9710. Compliments of the Naomi Race Group of Realty ONE Group Select