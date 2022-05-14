4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $5,150,000

Absolutely AMAZING award winning "Best of The Lake" waterfront home with grand front entrance & massive glass & black metal take you straight through to the 24’ wall motion sensor stacking glass doors to the lake. Gorgeous white oak floors, custom designed 19' lineal fireplace with industrial picture framed metal surround. Two massive slabs of live edge poplar wood were installed as both a floating hearth/bench at the fireplace & surrounding the island creating a fun yet unique & very functional area to sit & enjoy a meal or relax by the fire. Steel beams were extracted from a local cotton mill and installed as ceiling beams in the basement & the fireplace. Beautiful floating stair case with open tread, glass panel, iron railing & 3-story staircase. In the basement you will again find the incredible automated 24' sliding door, super modern tile fireplace surround, epoxy concrete floors & incredible steel beams and gorgeous wine room with glass and authentic bank vault door.