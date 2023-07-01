Prepare to be captivated by this exquisite 4 bed, 3.5 bath home. You will be welcomed by the grand foyer, a formal dining room, a well-appointed kitchen, and a spacious family room. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Unwind in the family room, with a gas fireplace. The luxurious primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling that creates an atmosphere of grandeur including large sized walk-in closets. The primary bathroom boasts a large double vanity, a glass cased shower, and garden tub. Upstairs is perfect for entertaining. Two more bedrooms, featuring walk-in closets, and accompanied by a large bathroom with a double vanity. Additionally, a guest room with its own private bathroom ensures comfort and privacy. Step outside into the backyard oasis, where a concrete patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Don't pass up to the opportunity to turn this property into the home you always sought.