4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,000

Location, location, location!! Gorgeous & very well maintained home in the highly desirable Byers Creek subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with gas range, island, walk-in & butler's pantries with tons of counter space plus private study with glass French doors & powder room on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower & dual walk in closets. Generously sized secondary bedrooms, two additional full baths & loft provide ample room for everyone! Dedicated laundry, two car garage, fenced back yard with patio, built in fire pit & grill...the list goes on & on! Community amenities include community pool, playground & basketball area! Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter, casual dining & shopping & minutes from local retail, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77 for commutes to Charlotte, Winston Salem or anywhere in between. You won't want to miss this one!