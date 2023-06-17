Better than new home has barely been lived in! Major price improvement! The back features screened porch and beautiful paver patio. Bring your firepit and and you have a great outdoor living space in a very private yard (featured on national retailers website for national gardening products). The interior has lots of natural light and is open floorplan. Garage carriage lights and interior lighting has been upgraded. Big family room with fireplace and popular two toned kitchen with tile backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Second level has large loft area, 4 generously sized bedrooms with 3 full baths. The primary has two large walk in closets. Ring doorbell and camera monitor, 2 built in WiFi boosters, TDS fiber installed - 600Mbps symmetrical, Auto dehumidifier in master bath Highly desirable area of Mooresville in walking distance to groceries and dining. Currently zoned for Lake Norman High School.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Statesville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road.
A Troutman man is facing four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
North Iredell High School announced that it has hired Randy Martin as its next head baseball coach. Martin replaces Derrick Wishon, who steppe…
A Winston-Salem man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he assaulted his roommate at a Statesville adult living home.
Scotts Elementary School fifth grader Carlos Drakeford is known for his quick smile and his willingness to help others.