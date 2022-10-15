Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs along with a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room, a sunroom and a screened in patio. Mud room as you enter from the 2-car garage is located next to the laundry room with huge sink! Beautiful wood floors flow throughout this open concept floor plan and take you upstairs to a 4th bedroom with a full bathroom and a huge loft that may be converted to another bedroom, or bonus room. Tankless water heater! All bathrooms are updated, and owner's suite with tub and separate shower and built-ins in closet. Sit on your screened in patio in the back and enjoy the wooded view with a view of the water or on your front porch! Home is on a cul-de-sac. Asso fees include lawn maintenance. ****$5000 toward buyers closing costs or points buy down depending on offer price and seller paid home warranty at closing!**** Porch& patio additional 346 sqft.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $495,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
"... We aren’t allowed to have equality," says one student after a high school in Burke County painted over images of a fist and rainbow butterflies in a student mural.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefight…
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas.
There was a time when Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president, remembers looking out behind the company’s facility in Statesvill…
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.