4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $490,000

Welcome to Atwater Landing, a Lake Front Community with a resort-like feel. This stunning home features a two-story entry, showcasing a black wrought iron staircase and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen-stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, white castled cabinetry w/base pull outs and granite. Contemporary open floorplan with gas fireplace. Large bonus room that can double as a 5th bedroom. Gorgeous bath w/ semi-frameless shower enclosure. Redwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, Smart home tech, deluxe two-piece crown, wainscoting, cased windows, 5" baseboards and tray ceiling in master. Showstopper covered back porch with an upgraded 20x48 patio extension and a large 10x20 custom built pergola! Lake Norman access at the community Canoe launch, fish and other lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court.