4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $490,000

Excellent opportunity for a beautiful home in the lakeside community of Atwater Landing! Situated on a cul-de-sac you will find an open and spacious floorplan with a stunning kitchen which includes granite countertops, a gas stove, white shaker cabinets and subway tile backsplash. The kitchen connects outside to a beautiful paver patio with a step down terrace leading to amazing views of the community. Upstairs includes a generous sized primary bedroom and en suite bathroom with dual sinks, glass shower and large closet . Three more bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath complete the upstairs. Private backyard. Lake Norman access in community-kayak/canoe/fishing. Amenities include clubhouse/5 lane lap pool/walking trails, sidewalks, playground and bocce ball courts. Excellent location in Mooresville, convenient to Lake Norman, Lowe's Corporate and I-77. Schedule your appointment today!