Excellent opportunity for a beautiful home in the lakeside community of Atwater Landing! Situated on a cul-de-sac you will find an open and spacious floorplan with a stunning kitchen which includes granite countertops, a gas stove, white shaker cabinets and subway tile backsplash. The kitchen connects outside to a beautiful paver patio with a step down terrace leading to amazing views of the community. Upstairs includes a generous sized primary bedroom and en suite bathroom with dual sinks, glass shower and large closet . Three more bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath complete the upstairs. Private backyard. Lake Norman access in community-kayak/canoe/fishing. Amenities include clubhouse/5 lane lap pool/walking trails, sidewalks, playground and bocce ball courts. Excellent location in Mooresville, convenient to Lake Norman, Lowe's Corporate and I-77. Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $490,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family w…
A 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning in a wreck on East Broad Street.
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the world, courtesy of the Netflix series, "28 Days Haunted."
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
N.C. A&T announced the death of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, of Statesville, in an email Wednesday morning to students and employees.
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an employee at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton decided to put the rumor to rest. “There is nobody ...
Twenty-five years ago:
Rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at Sherwin-Williams on Wednesday as the company broke ground on an expansion of its current facilities in …
Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts.