Located in the heart of Mooresville, this home offers a harmonious blend of comfort, style & modern living. Step inside this meticulously designed home and be greeted by an open-concept seamlessly connecting living, dining & kitchen with Natural light flooding in, creating an inviting atmosphere. The well-appointed kitchen features granite, stainless steel & ample storage catering to both the culinary enthusiast and the busy household plus the island provides a focal point for socializing and meal prep. The primary suite is a sanctuary with a spacious layout, walk-in closet & modern en-suite bath. Additional bedrooms are equally well-appointed providing comfort & privacy for every member or guest. At last, the property extends its allure to the outdoors with a fabulous covered porch offering a serene backdrop and is perfect for outdoor activities or simply unwinding on a lazy afternoon. Proximity to highways, shopping & dining balances suburban calm with urban convenience. Don’t Blink!