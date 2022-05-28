 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $489,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $489,500

Here's your opportunity to purchase in the sought after Avalon Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty boasts a backyard oasis and sunroom that provides an abundance of natural lighting for your enjoyment. You will be impressed by the open kitchen area as it has a large granite-top island and lots of cabinetry and additional counter space. The primary bedroom is on the first floor and the bathroom has a large garden tub and separate shower. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank on the first level and upgraded hardwoods on the staircase with iron balusters. The second floor has a spacious loft area and large bathroom with double sinks. All appliances will convey with the property as well as the outdoor storage house.

