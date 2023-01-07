 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $489,000

The Meadows at Coddle Creek is a newer community located on HWY 3 just south of Mooresville. The community offers an outdoor pool and cabana for the homeowner's entertainment. The Verwood home features a two car garage and an open floor plan, great for entertaining guest. The home also features two piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, luxury shower and tankless gas water heater. Built in pest prevention system. Most importantly this home is energy efficient. Blue Raven Solar installed in 2022, this system produces all the electricity needed to power this home. The current electricity cost for this home is approximately $15.00 per month. Solar panels are owned, not leased.

