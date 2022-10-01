Welcome to your new home! This premium lot backs up to the woods! Professionally landscaped front and back yard with an extended driveway and a back patio. High end granite countertops in the kitchen and opens to a large family room with a custom enhanced fireplace. Upgraded major appliances – electric range, washer/dryer and a refrigerator (all will stay.) Custom built-ins create separation between a private office and a dining room, all new crown molding and chair rail create a sense of luxury and comfort. Upgraded toilets, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Freshly painted throughout! Upstairs features a large loft and three secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Vaulted ceiling in the owner’s suite with an oversized walk-in closet. Walking distance to community amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, playground and a community Lake Norman access with paddle sports launch area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $486,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of …
A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on allegations that he videotaped himself torturing and killing small animals. Indictments and search warrants allege that he submerged small animals in water, set them on fire and dismembered them.
If you go and look up Fields of Faith Flower Farm on Instagram and go to the profile page you will read these words: “Fresh Cut Flower Farm. R…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Twenty-five years ago:
Convicted arsonist charged in 2 fatal fires at NC boarding houses. The homes catered to people with disabilities.
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses that catered to people with disabilities. Two tenants died, one at each home.
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase t…
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past fe…
South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14.