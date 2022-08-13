This home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and Large second floor loft. This home come with a first floor study and flex room, no carpeting on the main level, updated craftsman style finishes and a gourmet style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Subway backsplash and large gourmet island. Enjoy the peace of backing up to a quiet wooded area from the comfort of your covered rear patio. Builder gives $12,000 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,990
