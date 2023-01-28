4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,000

Imagine owning this beautiful home and not having to pay for the electricity. This home features a Blue Raven Solar panel system and it generates the power you need to make this home energy efficient. The solar panels are owned by the sellers, this is not a lease. The sellers are currently paying approximately $15.00 per month to Duke Energy, just to keep the meter lease in place. The solar panels were installed in 2022. The home is located in the Meadows at Coddle Creek, a newer community located on HWY 3 just south of Mooresville. The community offers an outdoor pool and cabana for the homeowner's entertainment. The Verwood home features a two car garage and an open floor plan, great for entertaining guest. The home also features two piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, luxury shower and tankless gas water heater. Built in pest prevention system.