Welcome home to the inviting Attwater Landing Community, fantastic location with tons of amenities! Study, dining, large family room with gas log fireplace and open floorplan to the kitchen and breakfast area. Primary suite is located upstairs with vaulted ceiling ensuite includes a oversized walk-in shower, large walk in closet. The 3 other bedrooms on this level are also a great size and open to a loft area, great space for just relaxing...Backyard patio has inground gas line for your BBQ (no more replacing propane bottles)...and home offers a gas dryer line... this home is located across the road from the community pool which also has a playground next to it... The community offers paddle boat launching, and is also close to public lake access, great shopping, restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell-Statesville Schools recognize its best at the 2023-2024 Employees of the Year Recognition and Celebration Luncheon
Surprised, humbled, as well as satisfied were some of the emotions expressed as the hard work of Iredell-Statesville Schools' best and brighte…
A sheriff’s office K-9 tracked a breaking and entering suspect for a quarter mile in Statesville, authorities say.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 28-May 3.
An AK-47 style pistol was seized and Statesville man was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The N.C. Highway patrol has identified the two teenagers who died Monday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car o…