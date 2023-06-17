Come enjoy the lake life in this beautiful two-year new home! Large front porch welcomes you home. Main level features 9-foot ceilings, gleaming Revwood flooring, sitting room, formal dining room, large living room with a gas fireplace, breakfast area, and a powder room. The gourmet kitchen features designer cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet, a large loft, 3 additional bedrooms and a hallway jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym, walking trails, a kayak launch area, bocce ball, pocket parks, and a private dock. Access to Lake Norman via paddle sport launch!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Statesville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road.
A Troutman man is facing four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
North Iredell High School announced that it has hired Randy Martin as its next head baseball coach. Martin replaces Derrick Wishon, who steppe…
A Winston-Salem man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he assaulted his roommate at a Statesville adult living home.
Scotts Elementary School fifth grader Carlos Drakeford is known for his quick smile and his willingness to help others.