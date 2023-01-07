 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

Welcome Home to this better than new, move in ready home in a wonderful lake front community with tons of amenities (Lake, Clubhouse, Outdoor Pool, etc.) This home offers an Office, Dining Room, spacious Family Room w/ gas fireplace that flows into a Breakfast Area and Kitchen. Kitchen has granite, island, stainless appliances, and walk-in Pantry. On the upstairs, this home also boasts an oversized Primary En-Suite with large walk-in Closet, total of four Bedrooms, two full Baths upstairs with Loft area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing as it offers privacy w/ vinyl fencing on both sides and backs up to beautiful woods owned by the HOA. Also, fruit trees in backyard. The concrete driveway widened to allow for more parking. Whole house water filter added. Enjoy the best of the Lake Norman area with it being conveniently located to public boat launch, Lake Norman State Park, restaurants and shopping. Remainder of 10 year structural warranty is transferable.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert