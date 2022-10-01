4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

This is it! Fabulous 4 bedroom home situated on a large private fenced cul-de-sac lot that backs up to mature trees in the sought after Parkmont neighborhood. Walking in from your covered front porch, you'll be greeted by a bright and airy open floor plan with wood floors throughout the main level, office with french doors, dining room and spacious living room complete with gas fireplace that opens into your breakfast area and open kitchen. Kitchen features a gas range, breakfast bar, kitchen island, granite countertops and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you'll find the sizable primary retreat with huge walk-in closet and spa style bathroom complete with a dual vanity, garden tub and tiled shower. Additionally there are 3 spacious secondary bedrooms, guest bath, large loft and laundry room. Backyard with oversized patio and fire pit is perfect for entertaining but also located just steps away from the walking trail leading to Cornelius Road Park.