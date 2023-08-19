LIKE NEW! 2 years young home in awesome area of Mooresville. Neutral colors throughout, Cooks kitchen with quartz counters, ceramic subway tile backsplash, island. serve over bar and stainless steel appliances. Large owner's suite (15X18) with a large walk-in closet and an owner's bathroom featuring double sink vanity, large ceramic tile shower and a water closet. Floorplan includes 4 bedrooms plus a loft upstairs. Level lot, community features an outdoor pool, club house, sidewalks, street lights and walking trails. Located in Gambell Forest, 5 minutes to downtown shopping and restaurants, 10 minutes to I77 and close to schools, churches, and beautiful Lake Norman with all the amenities the lake has to offer. Here is a great home, in a great neighborhood, only 2 years old and ready for your family!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
