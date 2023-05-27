Looking for a new build without the wait? Look no further!! This corner lot home is move in ready and warranty provided. There is a French drain around the lot. Upgraded insulation. A fast charging board in garage for electric vehicles. This is a SMART HOME from top to bottom. Conveying with acceptable offer: SECURITY SYSTEM and FRIDAGE (NEW TOUCH SCREEN SAMSUNG). All have been purchased within last 5 months. This home needs nothing. Come out and see us today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900
