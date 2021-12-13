4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $470,000

Fantastic home in a Fantastic location, only blocks from Mooresville Golf Club and a short distance from downtown Mooresville with all it's Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment. Incredible outdoor living with beautiful In Ground Pool, Large Covered Deck and Firepit on over an acre of land! Open Floorplan with ample storage throughout and Oversized 2 Car Garage. Great Mooresville Schools and only minutes to I-77 & Costco. Attention to detail and meticulously maintained inside and out.