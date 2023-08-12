This is a proposed listing for a new construction, to-be-built home. This Wilmington plan has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 2500 square feet of living space. The main floor includes the kitchen, breakfast area, family room, dining room, living room, and powder room. The living room can be converted to a study with French doors. The upstairs features the primary suite, three secondary bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room, and a loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch, balcony, or rear patio. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide information on estimated completion date, however, dates are subject to change. We are currently selling homes in Summerlin from our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Showing appointments will take place at this location.