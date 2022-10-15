4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,990

HOME OF THE WEEK!!! So many luxury options included in this beautiful home... 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. Flex room converted to the library with glass French doors. Drop zone/arrival center next to the garage. Hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor along with oak hardwood stairs. A chef's dream kitchen with a quartz full sized island; double oven layout, gas range, hood vented kitchen with a stainless steel appliances including French door fridge and choice of cabinet, under cabinet lighting and pendant lights! For relaxation just step outside to enjoy the sunset under the covered patio! Upstairs, you'll find the Owner's bedroom featuring an en suite bath with a Roman shower, frameless glass door and two huge closets. There is plenty of space in the loft to sit back and unwind. To Be Built. Seller to pay $12,000 in "flex cash" with use of our Preferred Lender. Primary residents only.