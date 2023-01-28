4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,900

Welcome Home to this better than new, move in ready home in a wonderful lake front community with tons of amenities (Lake, Clubhouse, Outdoor Pool, etc.) This home offers an Office, Dining Room, spacious Family Room w/ gas fireplace that flows into a Breakfast Area and Kitchen. Kitchen has granite, island, stainless appliances, and walk-in Pantry. On the upstairs, this home also boasts an oversized Primary En-Suite with large walk-in Closet, total of four Bedrooms, two full Baths upstairs with Loft area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing as it offers privacy w/ vinyl fencing on both sides and backs up to beautiful woods owned by the HOA. Also, fruit trees in backyard. The concrete driveway widened to allow for more parking. Whole house water filter added. Enjoy the best of the Lake Norman area with it being conveniently located to public boat launch, Lake Norman State Park, restaurants and shopping. Remainder of 10 year structural warranty is transferable.