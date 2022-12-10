 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,000

4 BR 3 full baths 2,390 SF fully updated modern home with BR and Full Bath on the main level. Open floor plan concept is perfect for entertaining. Extended Patio in the back yard with a wooded view. Located a mile from Lake Norman High and walking distance to the middle and elementary school. Harris Teeter and other shopping just a short walk away. This home features wood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, double ovens, ceramic tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. Natural light fills the home. The great room features a gas fireplace. On the upper level you have a large loft area, primary and 2 secondary bedrooms plus 2 full baths. The Primary features trimmed out ceiling, Large walk in closet and gorgeous upgraded bath. Primary bath features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, soaking tub and large full ceramic tiled shower with bench. Fully fenced in the backyard is perfect for your pets. Hurry this won't last long.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert