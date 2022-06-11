This house is under construction and tentative completion date is around mid of July. Pics are taken on 6/5/2022, the house is at final stage of completion. This new house has well-planned & spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two car garage and covered front porch. Also, there is open bonus space at the upper floor. Kitchen will be equipped with stainless steel electric range, microwave and dish washer. Seller can pay $2000 for the refrigerator and $5000 for the buyers closing cost. There will be concrete slab for the full width of house in the back side, and the front will have extended driveway as well. Note: Listing agent is also seller of this house.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000
