4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000

Well maintained, move in ready 4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Parkmont! Built in 2018, this home has been meticulously cared for and it shows! The interior provides an beautiful white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, office with french doors and a cozy living room. Walk upstairs to an open loft and all four bedrooms. Large master bedroom with oversized closet. Updated laundry room with lifted appliances and cabinets. Spacious backyard with extended back patio, fenced in backyard, Pergola, and fire pit. Neighborhood features a playground or use the walking trails behind the home to enjoy Cornelius Park and all its amenities! Conveniently located to I-77, downtown Mooresville, & shopping. Schedule your private showing today!

