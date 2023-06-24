Looking for a new build without the wait? Look no further!! This corner lot home is move in ready and warranty provided. There is a French drain around the lot. Upgraded insulation. A fast charging board in garage for electric vehicles. This is a SMART HOME from top to bottom. Come out and see us today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000
