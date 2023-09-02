Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom home in the beautiful lake community of Atwater Landing. The home is a former model home & sits on a prime corner lot. Outside upgrades include irrigation system, fenced backyard, extended driveway & sidewalk. Inside you will find 9 ft ceilings, an open concept floor plan which includes a living/office space, dining area, upgraded kitchen, walk-in pantry, & breakfast nook all which open to a large family room with fireplace. Upstairs is a loft area that makes a great play room or flex space, 4 bedrooms including a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, an ensuite & walk-in closet. Atwater is the perfect place to relax, take walks, admire the scenery, or go down to Atwater's kayak/paddlesport launch access to Lake Norman. You can also take advantage of the numerous amenities including swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and more.. A perfect place to call home.