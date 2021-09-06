New Homesites Available! Atwater Landing is D.R. Hortons newest lake front community! Lake access via canoe/kayak launch and storage, where homeowners can also enjoy their favorite lake activities. Stumpy Creek public launch is only two miles away for the folks who have their own boats. Our amenities include walking trails, five-lane lap pool with zero-entry kiddie poolside, 3000 sq. ft. clubhouse with great room, kitchen, fireplace, fitness room, playground, pocket parks and two-lane bocce ball court. We hope our homeowners feel like theyre living in a mini resort.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $451,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
My Classic Car: Richard “Jimbo” Shaver's 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe; 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan “Torpedo”
When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
- Updated
At an emergency called Board of Education meeting today, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted to mandate masks for all I-SS staff …