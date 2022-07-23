 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

This breathtaking 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Mooresville is move-in ready for its new owners! Upon entering this immaculate property, you will be welcomed by an open floor plan full of natural light. The kitchen features a gas range, double wall ovens, large pantry, and granite countertops. The primary suite is adorned with tray ceilings and an ensuite bath featuring a shower, tub, and walk-in closet. A fenced in flat yard equipped with irrigation will be maintained with lawn care via HOA. The multitude of amenities include: club house, nearby lake, outdoor pool, playground, recreation area, walking trails, tennis courts, and side walks. This home won’t last long.

