Welcome home to this move-in ready, meticulously maintained, former model home. Located in the sought after lakeside community of Atwater Landing.. This one a kind resort inspired community has so much to offer including a fabulous paddlesport launch access to Lake Norman, covered kayak storage, miles of paved walking trails, swimming pool, fitness center and much much more.The home is located on a prime corner lot adjacent to a cul-de-sac, has a fenced backyard, sprinkler system, extended driveway, & walkway to the backyard.. Inside the home you will be welcomed by 9 ft ceilings, an open floor plan, a bright and airy kitchen, family room, dining & living area. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft, 4 bedrooms including a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite & walk in closet. A great home, great neighborhood all conveniently located to a variety of great shopping, restaurants and I-77.