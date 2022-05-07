4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $445,900

Welcome Home! Move-In Ready Ranch home with open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious granite-filled eat-in kitchen equipped with SS appliances, large breakfast bar and great pantry. Home features hardwood floors that flow from the foyer, living room, kitchen, breakfast area and family room. The primary suite is tucked away in the back corner of the home with 3 well appointed additional bedrooms and walk-in closets. Home is convenient to downtown Mooresville, I77 and Lake Norman. Gazebo and hot tub to remain. Seller would be interested in selling home furnishings.