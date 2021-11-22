4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $445,000

**$5,000 Carpet Allowance** Brick front, 2 story/basement, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home w/2 car garage & fenced back yard located in The Meadows community! Flowing, open plan! Formal Dining Room! Formal Living Room/Office w/French doors! Great Room features gas fireplace, ceiling fan/light, hardwood floors & open to Kitchen/Breakfast Area! Upgraded Kitchen offers granite counters, SS appliances, gas cook top, large center island w/storage & seating, custom lighting including recessed, pantry, spacious breakfast area & hardwood floors! Large Primary Bedroom on upper level w/deep tray ceiling, ceiling fan/light, nice natural light, private bath & walk in closet! Primary Bath w/dual vanity, garden tub & separate shower! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level w/ceiling fans/lights! Finished, Walk out Basement w/spacious Recreation Room & Entertainment Bar, Living Room Area & Full Bath! Enjoy your views of fenced in back yard & BEAUTIFUL Green Space beyond, while relaxing on your deck!