4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000

From curb appeal to immaculate interior flow, this home has it all! Nestled on one of the largest and most private lots in lovely Byers Creek featuring upgrades including extensive tile work, shiplap fireplace, and luxurious outdoor living which all give this home a TON of character! On the main level, you'll find a guest bedroom w/ full bath, laundry room, gourmet kitchen boasting a beautiful island, farmhouse sink, granite countertops, gas cooktop, ss appliances, double ovens, & walk-in pantry. The living room & breakfast room are filled with tons of natural lighting and open up to a private oasis featuring an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, extended patio w/ a pergola overlooking the immaculately maintained yard. Also on the main level is the owner's suite w/ a luxury bath a huge walk-in closet! Upstairs has a spacious loft, two bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, and a full bath. A short distance from shopping, restaurants and only minutes from Lake Norman! This charming home is a must-see!