4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900

Enjoy views of the lake peeking through the trees from the front porch of this beautiful traditional home. Impeccably maintained and beautifully updated with designer lighting, new appliances, new marble countertops, and a new kitchen island. The fenced backyard features a cozy paver patio for evenings by the grill or firepit. Plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and bonus 3rd parking spot. Gleaming hardwoods and upgraded moldings give this home classic appeal. With no homes across the street, walk to the park benches across the street overlooking Lake Norman and enjoy the view or enjoy the quiet of the trees. The neighborhood pool is also available for summertime fun! Spacious bedrooms make sure you have the room you need. This one is a must-see!

