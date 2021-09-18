Welcome Home! Such a fantastic layout. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Gas range. Fridge to convey. First floor private office with french doors. LVP flooring throughout first floor and TONS of natural light. Upstairs you'll find a large primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a large bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms share a second full bath with double vanities. The large loft has endless possibilities. This home is on a large corner lot that is fenced and FLAT. Oversized stamped concrete patio. Gazebo to convey. Located just down the street from the neighborhood amenity center with pool, clubhouse, and playground.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
Work at Larkin Regional Commerce Park started again in recent weeks, and the rumble of construction equipment is what the project’s stakeholde…
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow th…
- Updated
It was a bittersweet moment as Statesville Civitan Club President Erika Reid banged the gavel for the final time as the club disbanded, but th…