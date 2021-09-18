4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,000

Welcome Home! Such a fantastic layout. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Gas range. Fridge to convey. First floor private office with french doors. LVP flooring throughout first floor and TONS of natural light. Upstairs you'll find a large primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a large bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms share a second full bath with double vanities. The large loft has endless possibilities. This home is on a large corner lot that is fenced and FLAT. Oversized stamped concrete patio. Gazebo to convey. Located just down the street from the neighborhood amenity center with pool, clubhouse, and playground.