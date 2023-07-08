Professional photos and measurements to come. Fantastic home on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! Beautiful backyard is fenced in and has lots of open space. Trees and shrubs have been planted which will grow to provide privacy. Downstairs has large entryway, formal dining room or office space, kitchen with under cabinet lighting, large island, breakfast/dining area and great room. The great room has a custom accent wall and fireplace. Large open loft area upstairs in addition to the large primary bedroom with large closet and en suite bath, three secondary bedrooms, additional full bath and laundry room. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets and the primary bath has tile shower and a garden tub. Tile and hardwood floors downstairs; carpet upstairs and tile in baths. Home has tons of space! Neighborhood borders Cornelius Road Park and is close to shopping and dining.