4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,000

Immaculate Move-in Ready Home with an Amazing Mooresville Location in the Desirable Byers Creek Neighborhood. Enjoy Everyday Living in the Gourmet Kitchen that includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Large Walk-in Pantry, 42" Cabinets, Classic Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops & Great Island with Barstool Seating / Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout the Main Level / Cozy Gas Fireplace in the Living Room / Formal Dining Room with Wainscoting & Crown Moulding / 9 ft Ceilings on main level / Convenient Drop Zone / Generously Sized Primary Suite with Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Granite Countertops, Tile Shower, Separate Soaking Tub / 2nd Floor Laundry Room / 3 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms / Unfinished 3rd Level would make a Perfect Bonus Room / 2 Car Garage / Covered Back Patio / Walking Path to Lakeshore Schools Next to Home / Walk to Neighborhood Pool, Dinner or Grocery / Minutes from Lake Norman Boat Landing at Stumpy Creek Park / Easy Access to I-77