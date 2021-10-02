 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $430,000

Move-In Ready Home in Desirable Stafford at Langtree. Home boasts 4 Bedrooms, Open Layout, Upgraded Kitchen and Much More… The Living Room and Kitchen are made for Entertaining and Very Spacious! Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Double Ovens, Gas Range and Fridge Included. Beautiful Quartz Countertops and Subway Tile Backsplash. Large Dining Room is open to Kitchen and Living Areas and has plenty of room for hosting. Main Floor has a Large Flex Room that could be used as Home Office, Playroom, Formal Living Room. Mudroom off Garage entrance with Shelving and a Bench to Convey. Upstairs has 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space. Primary Bedroom has Trey Ceiling, Walk-In Closet and Bathroom has been updated to include a New Shower Door. Backyard is flat and has an Enlarged Patio that includes a Sunsetter Awning. New Bushes, Shrubbery and Landscaping makes this home better than new. Bring your pickiest buyers…This Home has been Meticulously Maintained!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert