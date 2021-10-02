4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $430,000

Move-In Ready Home in Desirable Stafford at Langtree. Home boasts 4 Bedrooms, Open Layout, Upgraded Kitchen and Much More… The Living Room and Kitchen are made for Entertaining and Very Spacious! Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Double Ovens, Gas Range and Fridge Included. Beautiful Quartz Countertops and Subway Tile Backsplash. Large Dining Room is open to Kitchen and Living Areas and has plenty of room for hosting. Main Floor has a Large Flex Room that could be used as Home Office, Playroom, Formal Living Room. Mudroom off Garage entrance with Shelving and a Bench to Convey. Upstairs has 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space. Primary Bedroom has Trey Ceiling, Walk-In Closet and Bathroom has been updated to include a New Shower Door. Backyard is flat and has an Enlarged Patio that includes a Sunsetter Awning. New Bushes, Shrubbery and Landscaping makes this home better than new. Bring your pickiest buyers…This Home has been Meticulously Maintained!!