This elegant home is located in a highly desirable Mooresville community, just minutes to Rocky River elementary & Mooresville middle school. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by new luxury vinyl floors, fresh paint, and a bright, open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the family room. Meticulous attention to detail is presented in the kitchen with new countertops, new cabinets and brand-name appliances. Upstairs is an oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has new cabinets and quartz countertops. All secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceiling. Garage has brand new insulated garage door paired with wifi enabled motor. Roof is brand new as well. Last and certainly not the least, the massive unfinished basement is just waiting for you and your imagination. It could be your custom man cave or could be additional space for the family as a game room or you can convert to bedrooms and bathrooms. It is definitely your blank canvas to build and love.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Li…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 27-March 5.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.