4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

Looking for a unique buyer. The sellers would like to rent back the home for 9 months until the end of May 2022. This home is absolutely stunning. Filled with upgrades and a beautiful open floor plan. There’s plenty of room for all with 3 full baths and 4 bedrooms. Upstairs you will find an oversized loft designed for entertaining. When driving through be sure to check out the clubhouse and pool area. Sidewalks make it convenient to community amenities, shopping and walking to school. Perfectly located in Lake Norman, The Byers Creek Community will not disappoint.