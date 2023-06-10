You don't want to miss this one! This home sits on an open lot that is backed up to a greenbelt giving you all the privacy you want. 2 PRIMARY Suites (1 on main and 1 on upper). So much potential with this new build. Come check us out and let me know if you have any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
