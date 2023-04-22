Welcome home to Parkmont! Beautiful neighborhood with lovely mature trees and located right off HWY 21 for easy convenience to everything Mooresville has to offer. Amenities include covered picnic area and playground, along with a paved walking trail that leads to Cornelius Road Park, which offers tennis, baseball, disc golf, dog park etc. This home has been impeccably maintained and lovingly cared for. Fresh paint throughout the lower level, brand new luxury vinyl planking and porcelain tile just installed, along with accent quartz slab on the kitchen island, and full upgrade in downstairs 1/2 bathroom. So many upgrades! Including the modern back yard patio extension and custom patio covering wired for fan/lighting fixture. Spacious upstairs loft area, and walk in laundry room. Master suite equipped with double vanity, garden tub, tile shower, and large walk in closet. 2 car garage with installed storage rack. Truly move in ready! Come see this home and make it yours!