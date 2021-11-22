Looking for a 1-story ranch in a great neighborhood close to the lake in Mooresville?! Check out this lovely 4-bedroom home with its many updates located in the desirable Wyndham Shores neighborhood! Open floor plan includes new vinyl plank flooring in main living areas, neutral paint throughout, spacious kitchen with granite countertops & soft-close kitchen drawers, & helpful computer niche near kitchen. Home has 4 bedrooms with 1 flex room currently used as 5th bedroom (no closet). Out the back door awaits your outside retreat with covered porch with ceiling fans and platform/wiring for mounting a TV. Fenced-in yard is flat & usable with firepit, garden space, berry bushes, large out-building, swing-set, and zipline with landing platform! Neighborhood has a community pool & community boat launch area. Home located in highly rated Iredell school district convenient to I77, Lake Norman, Charlotte, shopping, & activities. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
